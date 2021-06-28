Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
New virus cases back under 500s ahead of implementation of eased distancing rules
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new virus cases fell back to the 500s on Monday for the first time in five days on fewer tests over the weekend.
But health authorities have been keeping tabs on the trend of new virus infections amid concerns over a steady rise in cases of the highly contagious Delta variant and others ahead of the implementation of eased social distancing measures later this week.
-----------------
(LEAD) Chief state auditor offers to resign amid speculation on his political ambition
SEOUL -- Choe Jae-hyeong, head of South Korea's state audit agency, offered to step down Monday in what is viewed as a prelude to joining the presidential election race.
If President Moon Jae-in accepts his resignation, the chairman of the Board of Audit and Inspection (BAI) would quit the job half a year before his four-year term finishes.
-----------------
2 DP presidential candidates to merge campaigns by next week
SEOUL -- Two presidential candidates of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) said Monday they will merge their campaigns by next week in a bid to boost their party's chances of winning the 2022 presidential election.
Chung Sye-kyun, former prime minister under the Moon Jae-in administration, and three-term lawmaker Lee Kwang-jae announced the decision to unify their presidential candidacies by next Monday, during their visits to the headquarters of the bourse operator in western Seoul.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea to take part in major U.S.-Australia combined exercise next month
SEOUL -- South Korea plans to take part in a large-scale naval exercise that the United States and Australia plan to hold next month, the defense ministry said Monday.
The Navy will send a 4,400 ton-class destroyer to the Talisman Sabre exercise set to take place in mid-July in Australian waters. The biennial exercise is the largest bilateral training activity between the U.S. and Australia.
-----------------
Korean Air to resume flights to Guam amid vaccination drive
SEOUL -- Korean Air Co., South Korea's biggest airline, will resume flights to Guam in August as it expects pent-up demand for the tourism spot that welcomes inoculated travelers without a quarantine, company officials said Monday.
Korean Air will provide one flight a week on the Incheon-Guam route beginning Aug. 5 following permission from the transport ministry, a company spokesperson said.
-----------------
(News Focus) S. Korean music scene preps for post-COVID-19 with 1st mass outdoor gig
SEOUL -- Thousands of people sitting together to listen and dance to music has become an unthinkable scene since the new coronavirus hit South Korea early last year.
But that rare occasion came to life over the weekend as music enthusiasts gathered for the country's first mass outdoor concert held at Olympic Park in southeastern Seoul.
-----------------
Debt-ridden SsangYong opens auction to find new buyer
SEOUL -- SsangYong Motor Corp. opened an auction for its majority stake after its Indian parent Mahindra & Mahindra failed to find a new investor for the debt-laden automaker, its lead manager said Monday.
SsangYong has been under court receivership since April, as Mahindra failed to secure a buyer for its 75 percent stake in the Korean automaker amid the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic and its worsening financial status.
-----------------
N. Korean paper warns officials against corruption, bureaucracy
SEOUL -- North Korea's official newspaper on Monday warned officials against corruption and urged them to focus on improving people's living standards.
The Rodong Sinmun, an organ of the North's ruling Workers' Party, made the appeal in an editorial, calling on officials to wage a struggle to root out "dangerous poisons" in society, such as bureaucracy and corruption.
