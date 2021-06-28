Deputy FM Kim Gunn appointed as new ambassador to Britain
SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- Deputy Foreign Minister Kim Gunn was appointed as the new South Korean ambassador to Britain in a regular reshuffle on Monday, the foreign ministry said.
Kim, a veteran diplomat, has served in posts handling North Korean nuclear issues, North America and China affairs, and his long experience is expected to help him play a role in promoting relations with London, the ministry said.
He was appointed as deputy minister in late 2019.
Yeo Seung-bae, former ambassador to New Zealand who previously served as the foreign policy adviser to the prime minister, will succeed Kim as deputy minister, the ministry said.
Chang Jae-bok, ambassador for public diplomacy, was picked as the country's top envoy to India. He has spent most of his career working in multilateral and public diplomacy, the ministry said.
Byun Chul-hwan, director general for overseas Korean and consular affairs, was appointed as the new consul general at the South Korean consulate in the Russian city of St. Petersburg.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' 'Butter' extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 4 straight weeks
-
BTS sets new chart records in Japan with 'Butter,' new EP
-
BTS Japanese album tops weekly music chart in Japan
-
(2nd LD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 4th week, breaking 'Dynamite' record
-
Boy band Seventeen's new EP breaks 1 million in sales
-
BTS Japanese album tops weekly music chart in Japan
-
BTS sets new chart records in Japan with 'Butter,' new EP
-
BTS' 'Butter' extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 4 straight weeks
-
Coupang fire tragedy sparks public censure, boycott
-
(3rd LD) N.K. leader's sister says U.S. has 'wrong' expectation about dialogue
-
2 die after inhaling toxic gas in bathroom
-
N.K. resident voice concerns over Kim's weight loss
-
New virus cases back under 500s ahead of implementation of eased distancing rules
-
(3rd LD) New virus cases stay in 600s for 5th day as S. Korea readies for revamped distancing rules
-
Capital area to be under Level 2 with eased measures in new four-tier distancing scheme