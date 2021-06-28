(LEAD) LH employees suspected of founding company to speculate in property: task force
(ATTN: UPDATES with details in paras 6-7)
SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- A government task force said Monday it is looking into allegations employees of the state housing developer, Korea Land and Housing Corp. (LH), founded a company to handle speculative property transactions.
Nam Gu-jun, the task force chief, told reporters that "several dozen" people, including LH employees, their relatives and acquaintances, are suspected of taking part in the scheme.
"We've confirmed that a large amount of land was purchased using insider information, and we are trying to determine the people involved," Nam said.
The task force chief, who is also head of the police national investigation office, said a separate investigation is under way into allegations that current and former LH employees colluded with realtors to speculate in redevelopment areas in Seongnam, just south of Seoul.
Both cases have been assigned to the Gyeonggi Nambu Police Agency.
According to the regional police agency, the company was founded in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, in 2016.
Police investigators raided the firm earlier this month to secure evidence, officials said. Police also raided LH's Gyeonggi office last month on suspicion that nine current LH employees and one former LH employee colluded with two real estate agents to buy around 40 homes worth 8 billion won (US$7.08 million) in Seongnam.
LH has been at the center of a massive land speculation scandal that broke in March after civic groups accused some of its employees of using insider information to buy plots of land before they were publicly designated for redevelopment.
The task force was launched shortly after to investigate all cases of property speculation in the public sector.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' 'Butter' extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 4 straight weeks
-
BTS sets new chart records in Japan with 'Butter,' new EP
-
BTS Japanese album tops weekly music chart in Japan
-
(2nd LD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 4th week, breaking 'Dynamite' record
-
Boy band Seventeen's new EP breaks 1 million in sales
-
BTS Japanese album tops weekly music chart in Japan
-
BTS sets new chart records in Japan with 'Butter,' new EP
-
BTS' 'Butter' extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 4 straight weeks
-
Coupang fire tragedy sparks public censure, boycott
-
(3rd LD) N.K. leader's sister says U.S. has 'wrong' expectation about dialogue
-
2 die after inhaling toxic gas in bathroom
-
N.K. resident voice concerns over Kim's weight loss
-
New virus cases back under 500s ahead of implementation of eased distancing rules
-
(3rd LD) New virus cases stay in 600s for 5th day as S. Korea readies for revamped distancing rules
-
Capital area to be under Level 2 with eased measures in new four-tier distancing scheme