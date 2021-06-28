KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DSINFRA 14,450 DN 1,400
HANKOOK & COMPANY 20,450 UP 150
DB INSURANCE 56,300 UP 2,400
HyundaiEng&Const 58,200 UP 2,500
CUCKOO HOMESYS 45,850 DN 450
KIA CORP. 89,500 DN 1,200
SK hynix 126,000 DN 2,500
Youngpoong 652,000 UP 8,000
Yuhan 62,900 DN 300
DL 80,200 UP 400
CJ LOGISTICS 180,000 UP 1,500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 111,500 UP 4,000
ShinhanGroup 41,800 UP 150
HITEJINRO 37,850 UP 50
DOOSAN 93,700 UP 2,500
SamsungF&MIns 222,500 DN 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,400 DN 250
Kogas 37,300 DN 150
Hanwha 31,600 DN 100
DB HiTek 59,900 DN 200
CJ 109,500 UP 3,000
JWPHARMA 30,050 DN 200
LGInt 31,350 UP 250
DongkukStlMill 23,200 UP 650
TaihanElecWire 3,040 DN 95
Hyundai M&F INS 26,200 UP 800
Daesang 28,100 UP 400
SKNetworks 6,010 UP 100
ORION Holdings 17,350 UP 100
NEXENTIRE 9,350 DN 70
CHONGKUNDANG 136,500 UP 1,500
KCC 335,500 UP 2,500
SKBP 123,000 UP 1,000
AmoreG 65,400 DN 1,000
HyundaiMtr 241,000 DN 2,000
BukwangPharm 20,350 0
ILJIN MATERIALS 72,500 UP 400
Daewoong 45,100 UP 1,550
SamyangFood 91,700 UP 500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,550 DN 200
(MORE)
-
BTS' 'Butter' extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 4 straight weeks
-
BTS sets new chart records in Japan with 'Butter,' new EP
-
BTS Japanese album tops weekly music chart in Japan
-
(2nd LD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 4th week, breaking 'Dynamite' record
-
Boy band Seventeen's new EP breaks 1 million in sales
-
BTS Japanese album tops weekly music chart in Japan
-
BTS sets new chart records in Japan with 'Butter,' new EP
-
BTS' 'Butter' extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 4 straight weeks
-
Coupang fire tragedy sparks public censure, boycott
-
(3rd LD) N.K. leader's sister says U.S. has 'wrong' expectation about dialogue
-
2 die after inhaling toxic gas in bathroom
-
N.K. resident voice concerns over Kim's weight loss
-
New virus cases back under 500s ahead of implementation of eased distancing rules
-
(3rd LD) New virus cases stay in 600s for 5th day as S. Korea readies for revamped distancing rules
-
Capital area to be under Level 2 with eased measures in new four-tier distancing scheme