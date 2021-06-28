Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

All News 15:40 June 28, 2021

SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

DSINFRA 14,450 DN 1,400
HANKOOK & COMPANY 20,450 UP 150
DB INSURANCE 56,300 UP 2,400
HyundaiEng&Const 58,200 UP 2,500
CUCKOO HOMESYS 45,850 DN 450
KIA CORP. 89,500 DN 1,200
SK hynix 126,000 DN 2,500
Youngpoong 652,000 UP 8,000
Yuhan 62,900 DN 300
DL 80,200 UP 400
CJ LOGISTICS 180,000 UP 1,500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 111,500 UP 4,000
ShinhanGroup 41,800 UP 150
HITEJINRO 37,850 UP 50
DOOSAN 93,700 UP 2,500
SamsungF&MIns 222,500 DN 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,400 DN 250
Kogas 37,300 DN 150
Hanwha 31,600 DN 100
DB HiTek 59,900 DN 200
CJ 109,500 UP 3,000
JWPHARMA 30,050 DN 200
LGInt 31,350 UP 250
DongkukStlMill 23,200 UP 650
TaihanElecWire 3,040 DN 95
Hyundai M&F INS 26,200 UP 800
Daesang 28,100 UP 400
SKNetworks 6,010 UP 100
ORION Holdings 17,350 UP 100
NEXENTIRE 9,350 DN 70
CHONGKUNDANG 136,500 UP 1,500
KCC 335,500 UP 2,500
SKBP 123,000 UP 1,000
AmoreG 65,400 DN 1,000
HyundaiMtr 241,000 DN 2,000
BukwangPharm 20,350 0
ILJIN MATERIALS 72,500 UP 400
Daewoong 45,100 UP 1,550
SamyangFood 91,700 UP 500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,550 DN 200
(MORE)

Keywords
#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!