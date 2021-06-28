KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
CJ CheilJedang 459,500 UP 7,000
TaekwangInd 1,178,000 UP 3,000
SSANGYONGCNE 8,570 UP 10
KAL 31,450 DN 500
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,830 UP 30
LG Corp. 104,500 DN 2,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 144,000 DN 2,500
BoryungPharm 23,300 UP 150
L&L 14,000 UP 200
LOTTE Fine Chem 63,800 UP 200
HYUNDAI STEEL 55,400 UP 900
Shinsegae 285,000 UP 1,000
Nongshim 316,000 DN 1,000
SGBC 97,900 DN 600
SamsungElec 81,900 UP 300
NHIS 13,100 UP 100
LS 69,700 DN 400
GC Corp 319,500 0
Hyosung 103,500 0
SK Discovery 52,900 DN 100
LOTTE 40,000 UP 350
GCH Corp 33,700 DN 250
LotteChilsung 146,000 UP 1,000
DongwonInd 260,500 UP 1,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,750 DN 50
POSCO 354,000 UP 2,000
F&F Holdings 39,050 UP 1,700
IlyangPharm 38,350 DN 600
MERITZ SECU 4,695 UP 20
HtlShilla 97,500 DN 900
Hanmi Science 72,000 DN 600
SamsungElecMech 173,500 DN 1,500
Hanssem 105,500 UP 500
GS E&C 43,800 UP 1,200
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 679,000 DN 9,000
KPIC 244,500 UP 3,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,550 DN 40
SKC 154,500 DN 500
GS Retail 37,050 UP 50
Ottogi 544,000 UP 1,000
