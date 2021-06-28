Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:40 June 28, 2021

HyundaiMipoDock 87,800 UP 100
IS DONGSEO 59,700 UP 1,200
S-Oil 106,000 UP 2,000
LG Innotek 225,000 DN 2,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 270,000 UP 5,000
HMM 44,300 UP 1,250
HYUNDAI WIA 103,000 DN 4,500
KumhoPetrochem 226,500 UP 10,500
Mobis 290,500 DN 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 46,550 UP 100
S-1 81,100 DN 400
KSOE 136,000 UP 2,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 45,350 DN 600
SamsungHvyInd 6,660 DN 30
KorZinc 440,000 DN 5,000
OCI 117,000 0
LS ELECTRIC 55,800 0
COWAY 78,500 DN 1,000
SAMSUNG SDS 186,000 0
KOREA AEROSPACE 32,700 UP 50
KUMHOTIRE 7,570 UP 130
SamsungSecu 45,750 UP 650
KG DONGBU STL 20,250 UP 50
Hanon Systems 17,000 DN 150
SK 286,500 DN 3,500
ZINUS 101,500 0
ShinpoongPharm 90,800 DN 500
Hanchem 245,500 DN 3,500
DWS 45,800 UP 450
Handsome 43,550 UP 1,850
KEPCO 24,950 DN 150
HyundaiElev 52,800 0
SKTelecom 329,500 UP 3,000
SNT MOTIV 72,000 UP 500
Asiana Airlines 17,200 0
LOTTE SHOPPING 116,000 DN 500
IBK 10,650 0
DONGSUH 30,400 DN 550
SamsungEng 26,050 UP 1,050
SAMSUNG C&T 137,000 UP 500
(MORE)

