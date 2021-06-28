KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
PanOcean 8,560 UP 290
SAMSUNG CARD 34,650 UP 550
CheilWorldwide 24,800 UP 150
KT 32,050 DN 400
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL203500 0
LOTTE TOUR 20,650 DN 100
LG Uplus 15,600 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 81,600 UP 300
KT&G 84,700 0
DHICO 23,750 DN 1,000
Doosanfc 49,150 UP 450
LG Display 24,300 UP 50
Kangwonland 27,150 DN 150
NAVER 408,000 DN 2,000
Kakao 155,000 UP 500
NCsoft 823,000 DN 3,000
KIWOOM 135,000 UP 5,000
DSME 36,250 UP 300
DWEC 8,220 DN 440
DongwonF&B 222,500 UP 1,500
KEPCO KPS 42,700 DN 50
LGH&H 1,750,000 DN 13,000
LGCHEM 830,000 DN 8,000
KEPCO E&C 50,500 DN 100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 88,300 DN 800
HYUNDAI ROTEM 24,400 UP 550
LGELECTRONICS 163,500 0
Celltrion 266,000 UP 500
Huchems 23,400 UP 500
DAEWOONG PHARM 172,000 UP 2,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 88,100 DN 1,100
KIH 108,500 UP 1,000
LOTTE Himart 36,400 DN 400
GS 47,100 UP 200
CJ CGV 30,750 UP 150
LIG Nex1 42,150 UP 350
Fila Holdings 58,700 UP 4,000
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 212,000 DN 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 47,550 UP 200
HANWHA LIFE 3,870 UP 30
