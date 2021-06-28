PanOcean 8,560 UP 290

SAMSUNG CARD 34,650 UP 550

CheilWorldwide 24,800 UP 150

KT 32,050 DN 400

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL203500 0

LOTTE TOUR 20,650 DN 100

LG Uplus 15,600 DN 50

SAMSUNG LIFE 81,600 UP 300

KT&G 84,700 0

DHICO 23,750 DN 1,000

Doosanfc 49,150 UP 450

LG Display 24,300 UP 50

Kangwonland 27,150 DN 150

NAVER 408,000 DN 2,000

Kakao 155,000 UP 500

NCsoft 823,000 DN 3,000

KIWOOM 135,000 UP 5,000

DSME 36,250 UP 300

DWEC 8,220 DN 440

DongwonF&B 222,500 UP 1,500

KEPCO KPS 42,700 DN 50

LGH&H 1,750,000 DN 13,000

LGCHEM 830,000 DN 8,000

KEPCO E&C 50,500 DN 100

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 88,300 DN 800

HYUNDAI ROTEM 24,400 UP 550

LGELECTRONICS 163,500 0

Celltrion 266,000 UP 500

Huchems 23,400 UP 500

DAEWOONG PHARM 172,000 UP 2,500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 88,100 DN 1,100

KIH 108,500 UP 1,000

LOTTE Himart 36,400 DN 400

GS 47,100 UP 200

CJ CGV 30,750 UP 150

LIG Nex1 42,150 UP 350

Fila Holdings 58,700 UP 4,000

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 212,000 DN 1,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 47,550 UP 200

HANWHA LIFE 3,870 UP 30

