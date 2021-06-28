KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
AMOREPACIFIC 254,000 DN 2,000
FOOSUNG 10,400 UP 50
SK Innovation 284,000 DN 6,000
POONGSAN 38,400 DN 200
KBFinancialGroup 57,200 DN 100
Hansae 24,100 UP 750
LG HAUSYS 95,300 UP 1,600
Youngone Corp 44,150 UP 600
CSWIND 76,900 DN 1,200
GKL 16,750 UP 50
KOLON IND 78,100 UP 4,900
HanmiPharm 324,500 DN 1,500
BNK Financial Group 7,870 UP 10
emart 164,000 DN 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY524 00 DN600
KOLMAR KOREA 57,700 DN 200
HANJINKAL 66,000 DN 1,900
DoubleUGames 59,100 DN 100
CUCKOO 125,500 DN 500
COSMAX 128,500 UP 3,500
MANDO 65,800 UP 200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 843,000 DN 6,000
INNOCEAN 65,100 DN 400
Doosan Bobcat 48,150 UP 200
H.S.ENTERPRISE 17,550 UP 50
Netmarble 130,500 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S72900 UP400
ORION 119,000 DN 1,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,100 UP 50
BGF Retail 185,500 UP 500
SKCHEM 260,500 DN 500
HDC-OP 31,100 UP 250
HYOSUNG TNC 845,000 DN 7,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 415,000 DN 14,000
SKBS 159,000 UP 6,000
WooriFinancialGroup 11,950 UP 100
HYBE 312,000 DN 2,000
SK ie technology 167,000 DN 5,500
DL E&C 138,500 UP 1,500
LX HOLDINGS 11,300 UP 100
