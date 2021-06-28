Samsung Electronics' tax payments up 14.4 pct in 2020: report
SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. paid a total of 11.1 trillion won (US$9.8 billion) in taxes and dues last year, up 14.4 percent from a year ago, its report showed Monday, with the majority going to its homeland.
The tech giant paid 8.1 trillion won, or 73 percent of its total tax bills, to the South Korean government in 2020, according to its 2021 sustainability report. The Americas and Europe followed with 14 percent and Asia with 11 percent.
South Korea collected 86 percent of Samsung's tax payments in 2018 and 68 percent in 2019.
Samsung, the world's largest memory chip and smartphone vendor, generated the most revenue in the Americas in 2020 with 78.3 trillion won, followed by Europe with 46 trillion won, China with 37.8 trillion won, Asia and Africa with 37.7 trillion won and South Korea with 37 trillion won.
The report showed Samsung had a total of 267,939 employees worldwide in 2020, down from 287,439 a year earlier. The number of workers in South Korea increased from 102,059 to 106,330, but employees in foreign countries dropped from 185,380 to 161,607.
Samsung said its welfare and benefit expenditure for its workers reached 4.65 trillion won in 2020, up 3.7 percent from a year earlier.
The company added its total green house gas emissions at its worksites stood at 14.8 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent last year, up from 13.8 million tons a year earlier.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' 'Butter' extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 4 straight weeks
-
BTS sets new chart records in Japan with 'Butter,' new EP
-
BTS Japanese album tops weekly music chart in Japan
-
(2nd LD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 4th week, breaking 'Dynamite' record
-
Boy band Seventeen's new EP breaks 1 million in sales
-
BTS Japanese album tops weekly music chart in Japan
-
BTS sets new chart records in Japan with 'Butter,' new EP
-
BTS' 'Butter' extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 4 straight weeks
-
Coupang fire tragedy sparks public censure, boycott
-
(3rd LD) N.K. leader's sister says U.S. has 'wrong' expectation about dialogue
-
2 die after inhaling toxic gas in bathroom
-
N.K. resident voice concerns over Kim's weight loss
-
New virus cases back under 500s ahead of implementation of eased distancing rules
-
(3rd LD) New virus cases stay in 600s for 5th day as S. Korea readies for revamped distancing rules
-
Capital area to be under Level 2 with eased measures in new four-tier distancing scheme