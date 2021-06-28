S. Korean Bond Yields on Jun. 28, 2021
All News 16:30 June 28, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.943 0.908 +3.5
2-year TB 1.324 1.289 +3.5
3-year TB 1.470 1.441 +2.9
10-year TB 2.137 2.100 +3.7
2-year MSB 1.322 1.290 +3.2
3-year CB (AA-) 1.993 1.969 +2.4
91-day CD 0.670 0.670 0.0
(END)
