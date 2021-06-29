Korean-language dailies

-- Choe Jae-hyeong resigns as chief state auditor to pursue presidential bid (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Political asylum, emigration part of 'Hong Kong Exodus' (Kookmin Daily)

-- Moon says Choe Jae-hyeong's resignation as chief state auditor sets 'undesirable precedent' (Donga llbo)

-- Chief state auditor quits to pursue presidential bid (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Gov't to pump in money again, despite debt, warning from BOK (Segye Times)

-- Choe Jae-hyeong resigns as chief state auditor, contemplates role for country (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Gov't ups 2021 growth outlook to 4.2 pct, to pour money into economy (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Choe Jae-hyeong resigns as chief state auditor, throws political neutrality out the window (Hankyoreh)

-- Top state auditor to chase presidential bid, damaging spirit of Constitution (Hankook Ilbo)

-- LH employees accused of founding real estate firm to speculate in property (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Constant changes to rules on loans leave people confused (Korea Economic Daily)

