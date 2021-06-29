Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 29.
Korean-language dailies
-- Choe Jae-hyeong resigns as chief state auditor to pursue presidential bid (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Political asylum, emigration part of 'Hong Kong Exodus' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Moon says Choe Jae-hyeong's resignation as chief state auditor sets 'undesirable precedent' (Donga llbo)
-- Chief state auditor quits to pursue presidential bid (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't to pump in money again, despite debt, warning from BOK (Segye Times)
-- Choe Jae-hyeong resigns as chief state auditor, contemplates role for country (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't ups 2021 growth outlook to 4.2 pct, to pour money into economy (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Choe Jae-hyeong resigns as chief state auditor, throws political neutrality out the window (Hankyoreh)
-- Top state auditor to chase presidential bid, damaging spirit of Constitution (Hankook Ilbo)
-- LH employees accused of founding real estate firm to speculate in property (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Constant changes to rules on loans leave people confused (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Gov't sets growth target for 2021 at 4.2% (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Online vaccine hunt favors the time-rich and tech-savvy (Korea Herald)
-- Korea to launch climate fund, tackle population crisis (Korea Times)
(END)
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
BTS sets new chart records in Japan with 'Butter,' new EP
-
BTS Japanese album tops weekly music chart in Japan
-
(2nd LD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 4th week, breaking 'Dynamite' record
-
Boy band Seventeen's new EP breaks 1 million in sales
-
BTS Japanese album tops weekly music chart in Japan
-
BTS sets new chart records in Japan with 'Butter,' new EP
-
Coupang fire tragedy sparks public censure, boycott
-
(3rd LD) N.K. leader's sister says U.S. has 'wrong' expectation about dialogue
-
Top court confirms acquittal of man who refused enlistment for nonviolence beliefs
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
2 die after inhaling toxic gas in bathroom
-
N.K. resident voice concerns over Kim's weight loss
-
New virus cases back under 500s ahead of implementation of eased distancing rules
-
S. Korea's new amphibious assault ship to be put into operation in October