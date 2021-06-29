(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on June 29)

Choe's stepping down carries particular significance. While the Prosecution Act ensures a two-year term for a prosecutor general, our Constitution guarantees a four-year term for the BAI chief. To help safeguard the separation of powers, our Constitution specifies the terms of the president (five years), the Supreme Court Chief Justice (six years) and lawmakers (four years). Just like that, the four-year term of the BAI head is certified by the Constitution. Choe surely would understand what that means. Reacting to questions about his future, Choe said, it is "inappropriate to carry out my job as BAI head in the face of suspicions about what my course of action would be."