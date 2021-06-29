Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 June 29, 2021

SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 29/21 Sunny 60

Incheon 27/21 Sunny 10

Suwon 29/20 Sunny 60

Cheongju 29/20 Sunny 60

Daejeon 29/20 Heavy Rain 60

Chuncheon 29/19 Sunny 60

Gangneung 26/19 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 28/20 Heavy Rain 60

Gwangju 29/21 Heavy Rain 60

Jeju 28/22 Cloudy 20

Daegu 29/19 Cloudy 30

Busan 27/20 Sunny 0

