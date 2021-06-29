Go to Contents Go to Navigation

FM Chung under COVID-19 isolation after coming in contact with infected person

All News 09:35 June 29, 2021

SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong has entered self-isolation after one of the passengers of a flight he took to return home from a Southeast Asian trip tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said Tuesday.

Chung arrived home Saturday from Indonesia, the last leg of his weeklong visit to three Southeast Asian countries, including Vietnam and Singapore.

On Monday, he was informed by the health authorities that one of the flight's passengers tested positive and that he was required to self-isolate for 14 days under the COVID-19 quarantine rules, the foreign ministry said.

Chung and his delegation all tested negative when they took the diagnostic tests upon arrival.

Chung canceled his plan to attend a National Assembly meeting set for early Tuesday, and First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun will be present on his behalf, a ministry official said.

"Minister Chung will be working from home for the isolation period designated by the health authorities," the official said.

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong heads to a departure terminal at Incheon International Airport on June 21, 2021, as he was set to board a plane for a weeklong trip to three Southeast Asian nations -- Vietnam, Singapore and Indonesia. (Yonhap)

elly@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#FM #COVID-19
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!