LG Chem floats US$1 bln in green bonds
SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's leading chemicals maker LG Chem Ltd. said Tuesday it has issued global green bonds worth US$1 billion to finance more investments in eco-friendly businesses.
LG Chem said the proceeds will be used to provide financing for such environmentally friendly materials as batteries, recycling of used plastic and solar power.
Green bonds are meant to raise money to support environmental projects and other eco-friendly infrastructure investments.
The debt sale comes after LG Chem sold $1.56 billion worth of green bonds in 2019, becoming the world's first chemical company to do so.
In February this year, it floated 800 billion won ($707 million) worth of environment, social and governance (ESG) bonds, or a type of sustainability debt offering aimed at financing corporate activities in environmentally friendly and sustainable projects.
"The successful sale of green bonds shows global investors' positive assessment of LG Chem's sustainable business structure and its future value," a senior company official said. "LG Chem will make efforts to boost corporate value and prepare for its qualitative growth through massive investments in the ESG sector."
LG Chem said it has won the lowest spread among local issuers of overseas bonds on the back of stable ratings from global ratings agencies.
(END)
-
BTS Japanese album tops weekly music chart in Japan
-
BTS sets new chart records in Japan with 'Butter,' new EP
-
Coupang fire tragedy sparks public censure, boycott
-
(3rd LD) N.K. leader's sister says U.S. has 'wrong' expectation about dialogue
-
Top court confirms acquittal of man who refused enlistment for nonviolence beliefs
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
N.K. resident voice concerns over Kim's weight loss
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to develop indigenous Iron Dome-like interceptor system against N.K. artillery
-
Strict mask rules could be readopted with rise in variant cases: PM
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to take part in major U.S.-Australia combined exercise next month