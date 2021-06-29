Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung SDS signs partnership with U.S. software firm ServiceNow

All News 10:39 June 29, 2021

SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- Samsung SDS Co., an IT service unit of Samsung Group, on Tuesday said it has signed a partnership with U.S.-based software firm ServiceNow Inc. to expand cloud-based businesses.

Under the deal with ServiceNow, Samsung SDS will utilize its IT service management solutions to help enterprise customers' digital transformation efforts.

The two also agreed to join forces to develop technologies in the field of artificial intelligence and natural language understanding to seek growth opportunities.

ServiceNow, founded in 2003, is best known for its Now platform, a cloud-based workflow automation platform. It also runs business in South Korea.

This photo provided by Samsung SDS Co. on June 29, 2021, shows the company's CEO Hwang Sung-woo (C) posing for a photo with ServiceNow CEO Bill McDermott (L) and ServiceNow Korea chief Kim Gyu-ha (R) after signing a partnership at the company's office in Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

