Seoul stocks extend losses on spreading virus woes
SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended losses late Tuesday morning as concerns of new coronavirus variants weakened investors' appetite for risky assets.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 12.91 points, or 0.39 percent, to trade at 3,288.98 points as of 11:20 a.m.
The KOSPI got off to a muted start, taking a cue from new travel bans against the new COVID-19 variants in many parts of the world.
Steel and financial shares retreated, while tech and bio shares advanced, largely on worries that the spreading delta variant may derail the global economic reopening.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics retreated 0.98 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix added 0.4 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver edged up 0.12 percent, and giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics advanced 0.83 percent.
Leading steelmaker POSCO shed 1.27 percent, and KB Financial Group dipped 2.45 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor lost 0.41, but leading chemical firm LG Chem increased 0.24 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,130.35 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.05 won from the previous session's close.
