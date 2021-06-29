Moon, opposition presidential candidate Yoon's one commonality -- Tori owners
SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in and former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl, who officially declared his bid to compete in next year's presidential race on Tuesday, apparently have one personal trait in common: they are both owners of pet dogs that share the name Tori.
Yoon, who officially makes clear his criticism of the Moon administration, opened a Facebook account earlier in the day, where the former prosecutor general introduced himself as the "father of Tori," referring to his pet dog, along with other personal details.
Tori, coincidentally, also happens to be the name of Cheong Wa Dae's residential pet dog, aka "first dog," owned by Moon.
Yoon adopted Tori through an animal protection organization in 2012. The dog was on the verge of death after a car accident, but Yoon placed it under medical care and saved its life.
The Tori residing in Cheong Wa Dae, a black-colored mixed breed, was adopted in 2017 by Moon, who had promised during his presidential election campaign that he would adopt a shelter dog once elected.
Besides Tori, Moon also raises two Korean-breed Pungsan hunting dogs and a cat named Jjingjjingi, which means whiner in Korean. Yoon also owns a cat named Nabi, which means butterfly.
Yoon emerged as one of the leading hopefuls for next year's presidential election after resigning from the top prosecutorial post in March, in an apparent protest against the Moon administration's campaign for prosecution reform.
