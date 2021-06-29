K-pop queen Taeyeon to drop disco-pop single 'Weekend' next week
SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- K-pop queen Taeyeon will return with her new single "Weekend" next week, her management agency said Tuesday.
The disco-pop number will be made available on music streaming platforms next Tuesday, according to SM Entertainment. It is the singer's first release in six months since her last EP, "What Do I Call You," in December last year.
In the upcoming song, the K-pop diva raps and sings about hope to break away from everyday boredom and enjoy freedom during the weekend, with an upbeat guitar and retro synthesizer sound in the background, the agency said.
After debuting as the main vocalist of popular K-pop group Girls' Generation in 2007, Taeyeon launched an additional solo career in 2015, with her first EP, "I." She has since released numerous chart-toppers, such as "Rain," "Fine," "Four Seasons" and "Spark."
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
BTS sets new chart records in Japan with 'Butter,' new EP
-
Bidding at Seoul auction house hits new high since financial crisis
-
S. Korea to inject 50 bln won into animation industry
-
K-pop girl groups take center stage on S. Korean music charts
-
BTS sets new chart records in Japan with 'Butter,' new EP
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
Top court confirms acquittal of man who refused enlistment for nonviolence beliefs
-
K-pop girl groups take center stage on S. Korean music charts
-
(4th LD) Court rules against Netflix in network usage fee dispute
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
Strict mask rules could be readopted with rise in variant cases: PM
-
Arrivals from 21 countries to be exempt from quarantine-free policy
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to develop indigenous Iron Dome-like interceptor system against N.K. artillery
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to take part in major U.S.-Australia combined exercise next month