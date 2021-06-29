KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
ORION Holdings 17,100 DN 250
KCC 338,500 UP 3,000
SKBP 125,000 UP 2,000
SKNetworks 6,070 UP 60
AmoreG 65,000 DN 400
HyundaiMtr 239,500 DN 1,500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 110,500 DN 1,000
ShinhanGroup 40,900 DN 900
HITEJINRO 37,700 DN 150
Yuhan 63,600 UP 700
CJ LOGISTICS 178,000 DN 2,000
DOOSAN 95,000 UP 1,300
DL 79,400 DN 800
HANKOOK & COMPANY 20,400 DN 50
SK hynix 125,000 DN 1,000
Youngpoong 650,000 DN 2,000
HyundaiEng&Const 58,000 DN 200
CUCKOO HOMESYS 45,200 DN 650
DB HiTek 60,700 UP 800
SamsungF&MIns 220,000 DN 2,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,100 UP 700
Kogas 37,050 DN 250
KIA CORP. 89,500 0
Hanwha 31,350 DN 250
CJ 107,000 DN 2,500
JWPHARMA 30,150 UP 100
LGInt 30,600 DN 750
DongkukStlMill 22,100 DN 1,100
TaihanElecWire 3,060 UP 20
Hyundai M&F INS 25,850 DN 350
Daesang 28,000 DN 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 63,500 DN 300
HYUNDAI STEEL 54,100 DN 1,300
Shinsegae 287,500 UP 2,500
TaekwangInd 1,171,000 DN 7,000
SGBC 96,600 DN 1,300
BukwangPharm 20,350 0
ILJIN MATERIALS 72,500 0
SamyangFood 91,300 DN 400
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,200 DN 350
