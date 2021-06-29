KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
CJ CheilJedang 459,000 DN 500
SSANGYONGCNE 8,350 DN 220
KAL 31,500 UP 50
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,890 UP 60
Nongshim 317,000 UP 1,000
LG Corp. 102,000 DN 2,500
POSCO CHEMICAL 145,000 UP 1,000
BoryungPharm 23,750 UP 450
L&L 13,800 DN 200
GS E&C 43,100 DN 700
LOTTE 40,200 UP 200
GCH Corp 34,000 UP 300
LotteChilsung 144,000 DN 2,000
Hyosung 102,500 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,750 0
POSCO 347,000 DN 7,000
DB INSURANCE 55,400 DN 900
SamsungElec 81,000 DN 900
NHIS 12,900 DN 200
DongwonInd 261,000 UP 500
SK Discovery 52,600 DN 300
LS 70,100 UP 400
GC Corp 332,500 UP 13,000
KPIC 240,500 DN 4,000
F&F Holdings 37,700 DN 1,350
MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,510 DN 40
SKC 158,500 UP 4,000
GS Retail 37,700 UP 650
Ottogi 543,000 DN 1,000
MERITZ SECU 4,665 DN 30
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 686,000 UP 7,000
HtlShilla 97,300 DN 200
Hanmi Science 76,300 UP 4,300
SamsungElecMech 176,500 UP 3,000
Hanssem 105,000 DN 500
IlyangPharm 39,200 UP 850
OCI 119,000 UP 2,000
LS ELECTRIC 55,300 DN 500
KorZinc 436,500 DN 3,500
HyundaiMipoDock 89,000 UP 1,200
