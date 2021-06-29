CJ CheilJedang 459,000 DN 500

SSANGYONGCNE 8,350 DN 220

KAL 31,500 UP 50

YUNGJIN PHARM 5,890 UP 60

Nongshim 317,000 UP 1,000

LG Corp. 102,000 DN 2,500

POSCO CHEMICAL 145,000 UP 1,000

BoryungPharm 23,750 UP 450

L&L 13,800 DN 200

GS E&C 43,100 DN 700

LOTTE 40,200 UP 200

GCH Corp 34,000 UP 300

LotteChilsung 144,000 DN 2,000

Hyosung 102,500 DN 1,000

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,750 0

POSCO 347,000 DN 7,000

DB INSURANCE 55,400 DN 900

SamsungElec 81,000 DN 900

NHIS 12,900 DN 200

DongwonInd 261,000 UP 500

SK Discovery 52,600 DN 300

LS 70,100 UP 400

GC Corp 332,500 UP 13,000

KPIC 240,500 DN 4,000

F&F Holdings 37,700 DN 1,350

MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,510 DN 40

SKC 158,500 UP 4,000

GS Retail 37,700 UP 650

Ottogi 543,000 DN 1,000

MERITZ SECU 4,665 DN 30

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 686,000 UP 7,000

HtlShilla 97,300 DN 200

Hanmi Science 76,300 UP 4,300

SamsungElecMech 176,500 UP 3,000

Hanssem 105,000 DN 500

IlyangPharm 39,200 UP 850

OCI 119,000 UP 2,000

LS ELECTRIC 55,300 DN 500

KorZinc 436,500 DN 3,500

HyundaiMipoDock 89,000 UP 1,200

