KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
IS DONGSEO 59,500 DN 200
S-Oil 102,500 DN 3,500
LG Innotek 222,500 DN 2,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 269,500 DN 500
HMM 43,600 DN 700
HYUNDAI WIA 99,400 DN 3,600
KumhoPetrochem 219,000 DN 7,500
KSOE 134,500 DN 1,500
Mobis 289,500 DN 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 47,350 UP 800
S-1 81,000 DN 100
SamsungHvyInd 6,780 UP 120
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 45,850 UP 500
COWAY 79,600 UP 1,100
ZINUS 102,500 UP 1,000
Hanchem 240,000 DN 5,500
DWS 45,400 DN 400
KEPCO 24,850 DN 100
SamsungSecu 45,000 DN 750
KG DONGBU STL 17,750 DN 2,500
SKTelecom 323,500 DN 6,000
SNT MOTIV 72,000 0
HyundaiElev 52,800 0
SAMSUNG SDS 185,500 DN 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 33,050 UP 350
KUMHOTIRE 8,160 UP 590
Hanon Systems 16,650 DN 350
SK 281,500 DN 5,000
ShinpoongPharm 86,500 DN 4,300
Handsome 42,900 DN 650
Asiana Airlines 17,200 0
LOTTE SHOPPING 115,500 DN 500
IBK 10,500 DN 150
DONGSUH 30,700 UP 300
SamsungEng 23,950 DN 2,100
SAMSUNG C&T 137,000 0
PanOcean 8,530 DN 30
SAMSUNG CARD 34,350 DN 300
CheilWorldwide 24,850 UP 50
KT 31,900 DN 150
