KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL203000 DN500
LOTTE TOUR 20,400 DN 250
LG Uplus 15,250 DN 350
SAMSUNG LIFE 80,000 DN 1,600
KT&G 84,300 DN 400
DHICO 24,200 UP 450
Doosanfc 50,700 UP 1,550
LG Display 24,000 DN 300
Kangwonland 27,050 DN 100
NAVER 411,500 UP 3,500
Kakao 158,000 UP 3,000
NCsoft 822,000 DN 1,000
KIWOOM 132,500 DN 2,500
DSME 36,000 DN 250
DSINFRA 14,450 0
DWEC 8,200 DN 20
DongwonF&B 227,500 UP 5,000
KEPCO KPS 43,500 UP 800
LGH&H 1,757,000 UP 7,000
LGCHEM 839,000 UP 9,000
KEPCO E&C 51,300 UP 800
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 90,800 UP 2,500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 24,600 UP 200
LGELECTRONICS 161,000 DN 2,500
Celltrion 265,000 DN 1,000
Huchems 23,250 DN 150
DAEWOONG PHARM 176,500 UP 4,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 88,400 UP 300
KIH 103,000 DN 5,500
LOTTE Himart 35,850 DN 550
GS 46,300 DN 800
CJ CGV 30,350 DN 400
LIG Nex1 42,350 UP 200
Fila Holdings 59,300 UP 600
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 208,500 DN 3,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 46,500 DN 1,050
HANWHA LIFE 3,760 DN 110
AMOREPACIFIC 255,500 UP 1,500
FOOSUNG 10,750 UP 350
SK Innovation 282,500 DN 1,500
