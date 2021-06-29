KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
POONGSAN 38,050 DN 350
KBFinancialGroup 56,100 DN 1,100
Hansae 24,350 UP 250
LG HAUSYS 98,200 UP 2,900
Youngone Corp 44,350 UP 200
CSWIND 76,900 0
GKL 16,700 DN 50
KOLON IND 78,200 UP 100
HanmiPharm 334,000 UP 9,500
BNK Financial Group 7,760 DN 110
emart 162,000 DN 2,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY534 00 UP1000
KOLMAR KOREA 57,800 UP 100
HANJINKAL 66,200 UP 200
CHONGKUNDANG 138,000 UP 1,500
NEXENTIRE 10,450 UP 1,100
DoubleUGames 59,400 UP 300
CUCKOO 126,000 UP 500
COSMAX 129,500 UP 1,000
MANDO 66,000 UP 200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 846,000 UP 3,000
INNOCEAN 65,100 0
Doosan Bobcat 47,700 DN 450
H.S.ENTERPRISE 17,550 0
Netmarble 133,500 UP 3,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S70900 DN2000
ORION 118,500 DN 500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,050 DN 50
BGF Retail 185,500 0
SKCHEM 261,500 UP 1,000
HDC-OP 31,000 DN 100
HYOSUNG TNC 896,000 UP 51,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 426,000 UP 11,000
SKBS 158,000 DN 1,000
WooriFinancialGroup 11,600 DN 350
HYBE 289,000 DN 23,000
SK ie technology 173,000 UP 6,000
DL E&C 139,000 UP 500
LX HOLDINGS 11,200 DN 100
Daewoong 46,650 UP 1,550
(END)
