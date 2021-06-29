Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Ex-Prosecutor General Yoon launches presidential bid, vows to rebuild rule of law, justice
SEOUL -- Yoon Seok-youl officially launched his high-profile presidential bid Tuesday, four months after he stepped down as prosecutor general, vowing to rebuild justice and the rule of law.
Yoon announced the declaration to run in the March 9 presidential election at his first official press conference since his resignation in March, held in southern Seoul.
-----------------
Nat'l Assembly passes special bill on finding truth about 1948 killing of civilians
SEOUL -- The National Assembly on Tuesday passed a special bill aimed at finding the truth about the South Korean government's bloody crackdown on civilians during a rebellion by left-leaning soldiers in the southwestern cities of Yeosu and Suncheon committed 73 years ago.
The special bill on the so-called Yeosu-Suncheon incident is also intended to restore the honor to civilian victims estimated by a ruling party lawmaker to reach up to 11,000.
-----------------
Panel votes not to differentiate minimum wage by industry next year
SEOUL -- A tripartite panel tasked with determining next year's minimum wage voted Tuesday not to apply different rates according to industry, in a win for the labor side.
The Minimum Wage Commission, which is composed of nine representatives each from labor, business and the general public, met in Sejong for its sixth plenary session this year to negotiate next year's minimum wage.
-----------------
Alternative holiday bill passes National Assembly
SEOUL -- The National Assembly on Tuesday approved legislation to increase alternative statutory holidays by designating a substitute holiday for all public holidays that fall on weekends.
The alternative holiday bill passed the assembly's plenary session, enabling the designation of official substitute holidays for all public holidays that happen to coincide with weekends.
-----------------
Spy chief's son-in-law on trial for alleged drug smuggling, abuse
SEOUL -- A son-in-law of National Intelligence Service Director Park Jie-won has been standing trial on charges of smuggling drugs into the country and abusing them, legal sources said Tuesday.
The 45-year-old, who is a senior executive at Samsung Electronics Co., was indicted in April for allegedly bringing ecstasy and hemp from Seattle in May 2019 and injecting and smoking the drugs in July and August of that year, the sources said.
-----------------
S. Korea to provide 3 kinds of vaccine certificates
SEOUL -- South Korean health authorities said Tuesday that they plan to provide three different types of COVID-19 vaccination certificates as eased measures will be applied to vaccinated people starting later this week.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said those who have received at least one shot of the vaccines against the novel coronavirus will be provided with a mobile certificate and other forms, which can be used to prove their inoculation history.
-----------------
(4th LD) 2 KBO games canceled due to COVID-19 protocols
SEOUL -- Two South Korean baseball games were wiped out on Tuesday due to coronavirus protocols, the first such cancellations during the pandemic.
The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) announced that the game between the KT Wiz and the LG Twins in Seoul, and another between the Doosan Bears and the Hanwha Eagles in Daejeon, 160 kilometers south of the capital, will not take place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday as scheduled.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks down for 2nd day amid spreading virus woes
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks retreated for the second straight session Tuesday as concerns of new coronavirus variants weakened investors' appetite for risky assets. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 15.21 points, or 0.46 percent, to close at 3,286.68 points.
