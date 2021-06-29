Former three-term lawmaker found dead in Seoul
SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- Kim Jae-yun, a former three-term lawmaker from the liberal bloc, was found dead on a road in southern Seoul on Tuesday, apparently after falling from a building, police said.
The 55-year-old Kim, who was elected to the National Assembly three times between 2004 and 2015 from a constituency on the southern resort island of Jeju, was discovered dead by a passer-by on a Seocho Ward road at 12:55 p.m.
Police said no suicide note was found at the scene and the cause of his death was presumed to be a fall from a building.
Police said they were investigating the cause of Kim's death, without ruling out various possibilities, including suicide.
Kim has been serving as a chair professor at a local university.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
BTS sets new chart records in Japan with 'Butter,' new EP
-
Bidding at Seoul auction house hits new high since financial crisis
-
S. Korea to inject 50 bln won into animation industry
-
K-pop girl groups take center stage on S. Korean music charts
-
BTS sets new chart records in Japan with 'Butter,' new EP
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
Top court confirms acquittal of man who refused enlistment for nonviolence beliefs
-
K-pop girl groups take center stage on S. Korean music charts
-
(4th LD) Court rules against Netflix in network usage fee dispute
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
Arrivals from 21 countries to be exempt from quarantine-free policy
-
Strict mask rules could be readopted with rise in variant cases: PM
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to develop indigenous Iron Dome-like interceptor system against N.K. artillery
-
New virus cases in 500s for 2nd day, further upticks in store amid vaccinations