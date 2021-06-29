Samsung chief to stand trial over allegations of propofol use
SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong will face a formal court trial on charges of illegally taking propofol injections, according to sources Tuesday.
The Seoul Central District Court has decided to hold a trial on the issue, they added.
Early this month, prosecutors indicted the de facto leader of Samsung Group, now in jail for bribery and corruption, on a "summary offense" in connection with his alleged use of propofol, which is illicit to prescribe or consume in South Korea other than for the purpose of specific treatments.
Prosecutors have sought a fine of 50 million won (US$44,200).
A summary indictment is a measure taken on minor crimes.
But the court decided to set a level of punishment via a trial, the sources said.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
BTS sets new chart records in Japan with 'Butter,' new EP
-
Bidding at Seoul auction house hits new high since financial crisis
-
S. Korea to inject 50 bln won into animation industry
-
K-pop girl groups take center stage on S. Korean music charts
-
BTS sets new chart records in Japan with 'Butter,' new EP
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
Top court confirms acquittal of man who refused enlistment for nonviolence beliefs
-
K-pop girl groups take center stage on S. Korean music charts
-
(4th LD) Court rules against Netflix in network usage fee dispute
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
Arrivals from 21 countries to be exempt from quarantine-free policy
-
Strict mask rules could be readopted with rise in variant cases: PM
-
New virus cases in 500s for 2nd day, further upticks in store amid vaccinations
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to develop indigenous Iron Dome-like interceptor system against N.K. artillery