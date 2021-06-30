Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 30.
Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon Seok-youl vows change of power, but his vision remains ambiguous (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 'I will stop corrupt, incompetent people from continuing to govern the country' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Yoon, 'I will stand by the people who achieved the country's industrialization and democratization' (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon vows change of power (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Yoon says Moon gov't 'privatizes power' and vows change of power (Segye Times)
-- Yoon Seok-youl vows to stop gov't that plunders the nation (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 'We should change Moon government that privatizes power' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon's presidential bid event was full of anti-Moon rhetoric (Hankyoreh)
-- Yoon Seok-youl calls for change of power 8 times (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Yoon vows to change Moon gov't that 'privatizes power' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 'Change of power,' Yoon Seok-youl declares presidential bid (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Yoon is running for president (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Metal type blocks from King Sejong's reign discovered (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon declares presidential bid, hinting at joining PPP (Korea Times)
(END)
