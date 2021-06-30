(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on June 30)
Start of presidential race
Former top prosecutor throws hat into the ring
Former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl has declared his bid for the presidency. In a press conference Tuesday, he said that he will do his best to block the ruling party's attempt to extend its rule and ensure a change of government.
His declaration marked the virtual start of the presidential race with less than nine months left before the March 9, 2022, poll. It came three months after he stepped down as top prosecutor to protest the Moon Jae-in administration's drive for prosecutorial reform amid a conflict over a series of politically sensitive corruption investigations into key ruling bloc figures.
Yoon promised to restore the values of fairness and common sense that have been damaged by the liberal government and the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK). He also stressed the need to uphold the rule of law to promote freedom and democracy.
In addition, Yoon strongly denounced the Moon government for being too "arrogant" and "impudent" in making his case to run as an opposition candidate. "This government not only privatizes power but also tries to extend its reign to plunder the nation," he said. Yoon vowed to stand up and resist the reign of the "corrupt and incompetent" administration.
His harsh words reflected his disillusionment with the Moon government which had done everything it could to prevent him and the prosecution from investigating core members of the ruling elite over allegations of corruption and law violations. President Moon appointed Yoon as the prosecution chief in recognition of his anti-corruption investigations, particularly into former President Park Geun-hye who was impeached and then jailed for corruption and abuse of power in 2017.
But, Yoon invited the rage of the powers that be because he targeted Moon's confidants, including former Justice Minister Cho Kuk, over their alleged corruption, influence peddling and election rigging. Yoon was thrown into a severe conflict with the government which tried to remove him from his position because he was digging up dirt on corrupt officials and politicians.
Nevertheless, he has continued to top the list of most favored presidential candidates mainly thanks to his image as a crusader against corruption. People's frustration at the arrogant, self-righteous and hypocritical ruling elite has also contributed to his high popularity. According to a Korea Society Opinion Institute survey commissioned by local radio station TBS, 32.4 percent of respondents chose Yoon as their most preferred presidential hopeful, followed by Gyeonggi Province Governor Lee Jae-myung ― a member of the DPK ― with 28.4 percent. Lee plans to announce his presidential bid Thursday.
Now that Yoon has thrown his hat into the ring, making his political debut after serving 26 years with the prosecution, he first needs to ease concerns, especially among his critics, that his presidential bid following his resignation could damage the political neutrality and independence of the prosecution.
He should also prove his capability as a potential leader of the country, as one of his weak points is the lack of a political career. So he must launch a well-organized campaign and recruit staff well-versed in politics and public relations.
Yoon must also submit to a rigorous vetting process to verify his leadership qualifications. In addition, he should clear up some suspicions surrounding his wife who was allegedly involved in manipulating Deutsch Motors' share prices and receiving undue sponsorship from corporations for her business. He also needs to clarify allegations that his mother-in-law set up a geriatric care hospital and received doctor's fees from the National Health Insurance Service through illegitimate means.
Then, Yoon will soon have to reveal his position on whether and when he will join the main conservative opposition People Power Party (PPP) to participate in a primary to select its presidential candidate. During the conference he only hinted at joining the PPP. He needs to work hard to help the opposition bloc field a single candidate to increase the chances of an election win.
Most importantly, Yoon should suggest concrete policy options to restore fairness, justice, the rule of law and democracy. And then he must present his vision for creating a better future for the people and the nation. Fair and free competition is also key to making a big difference.
(END)
