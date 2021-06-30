Industrial output rebounds in May, retail sales suffer biggest fall in 10 months
By Kim Soo-yeon
SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industrial output bounced back in May, but retail sales fell by the most in 10 months in the latest sign that the recovery of private spending still remains weak amid the pandemic, data showed Wednesday.
The industrial output inched up 0.1 percent in May from the previous month, rebounding from a 1.2 percent on-month contraction in April, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
From a year earlier, it rose 7.3 percent.
Retail sales, a gauge of private spending, declined in May after growing for the second straight month in April.
Retail sales dropped 1.8 percent from a month earlier, a turnaround from a 2.1 percent on-month gain in April, the data showed.
It marked the sharpest on-month fall since July 2020, when retail sales went down 6.1 percent.
Facility investment fell 3.5 percent on-month in May, compared with a 3.8 percent increase the previous month.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
