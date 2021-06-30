Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:03 June 30, 2021
SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 28/21 Heavy Rain 60
Incheon 27/21 Rain 20
Suwon 28/21 Heavy Rain 60
Cheongju 29/22 Heavy Rain 60
Daejeon 28/21 Heavy Rain 60
Chuncheon 27/21 Heavy Rain 70
Gangneung 26/20 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 29/21 Sunny 60
Gwangju 29/21 Sunny 70
Jeju 28/22 Sunny 20
Daegu 30/20 Sunny 60
Busan 27/21 Cloudy 20
(END)
