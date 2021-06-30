Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:03 June 30, 2021

SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/21 Heavy Rain 60

Incheon 27/21 Rain 20

Suwon 28/21 Heavy Rain 60

Cheongju 29/22 Heavy Rain 60

Daejeon 28/21 Heavy Rain 60

Chuncheon 27/21 Heavy Rain 70

Gangneung 26/20 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 29/21 Sunny 60

Gwangju 29/21 Sunny 70

Jeju 28/22 Sunny 20

Daegu 30/20 Sunny 60

Busan 27/21 Cloudy 20

(END)

