11 USFK-affiliated individuals test positive for COVID-19
SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- Nine American service members, a civilian worker for the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) and a family member tested positive for the new coronavirus, the U.S. military said Wednesday.
Seven service members stationed at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, around 70 kilometers south of Seoul, and two service members stationed at Camp Casey in Dongducheon, north of Seoul, tested positive over the past week, according to USFK.
A USFK contractor, who works at the K-16 Air Base in Seongnam, south of Seoul, tested positive last week, and their family member was also confirmed to have been infected after showing symptoms consistent with COVID-19, it added.
All of the individuals are currently in isolation at a facility designated for confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to USFK.
USFK has reported a series of infections among its members since earlier this month, particularly from the Pyeongtaek and Dongducheon bases. Commander Gen. Robert Abrams earlier called for adhering to antivirus measures and being vigilant to stamp out recent clusters.
The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affiliated population to 943, most of whom tested positive upon their arrival here from the U.S.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
BTS sets new chart records in Japan with 'Butter,' new EP
-
K-pop girl groups take center stage on S. Korean music charts
-
(News Focus) S. Korean music scene preps for post-COVID-19 with 1st mass outdoor gig
-
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
BTS sets new chart records in Japan with 'Butter,' new EP
-
Strict mask rules could be readopted with rise in variant cases: PM
-
Top court confirms acquittal of man who refused enlistment for nonviolence beliefs
-
K-pop girl groups take center stage on S. Korean music charts
-
N.K. leader says 'grave incident' has happened due to lapses in anti-epidemic efforts
-
(URGENT) N.K. leader says 'grave incident' has happened due to lapse in anti-epidemic efforts
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
Arrivals from 21 countries to be exempt from quarantine-free policy
-
Strict mask rules could be readopted with rise in variant cases: PM