Army awards appreciation plaques to int'l Korean War veterans
SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- Army Chief of Staff Gen. Nam Yeong-shin held a video meeting with Korean War veterans from Belgium, Britain, Thailand, France and Australia to express gratitude for their sacrifice during the 1950-53 war, officials said Wednesday.
"I'd like to pay my highest respect to the veterans who committed to freedom and peace of South Korea," Nam said during the meeting. "You are real heroes. South Korea will remember you forever."
The Army also sent plaques of appreciation to the veterans, officials said.
Around 1.95 million foreign troops participated in the war, which broke out on June 25, 1950, to help South Korea fight the North backed by the Soviet Union and China. The two Koreas are still technically at war, as the conflict ended in a truce, not a peace treaty.
