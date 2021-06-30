Soldier tests positive for COVID-19 after receiving 1st dose of vaccine
SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- An Army soldier tested positive for the new coronavirus though he received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine two weeks ago, the defense ministry said Wednesday.
The soldier stationed at an Army base in the southeastern city of Daegu was confirmed to have been infected after coming into contact with a civilian who earlier tested positive, according to the ministry.
He received Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine two weeks ago under the ministry's inoculation plan, officials said. So far, the military has reported at least 35 confirmed "breakthrough" cases among service members.
The latest case raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 1,022, with 17 currently under treatment.
Nationwide, South Korea on Tuesday reported 794 more COVID-19 cases, including 759 local infections, raising the total caseload to 156,961, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said. The daily figure is the highest since mid-April.
Meanwhile, the defense ministry said the vaccination campaign for service members is smoothly under way.
As of Tuesday, 60,544 troops under 30 years old, or 15.3 percent of the total population of the age group, had been given their second doses of Pfizer's vaccine, according to the ministry.
