Gist of proposed extra budget designed to cope with virus fallout

1) 15.7 trillion won for a COVID-19 relief aid package

-- 3.9 trillion won will be used to provide support to smaller merchants hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic

-- 10.4 trillion won will be provided to people in the bottom 80 percent income bracket as emergency relief funds

-- 300 billion won will be offered to low-income families

-- 1.1 trillion won will be spent to provide cash-back rewards for credit card spending

