KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Yuhan 63,100 DN 500
DL 80,000 UP 600
CJ LOGISTICS 177,000 DN 1,000
DOOSAN 95,700 UP 700
HITEJINRO 37,700 0
HANKOOK & COMPANY 20,350 DN 50
KIA CORP. 89,600 UP 100
SK hynix 127,500 UP 2,500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 110,500 0
ShinhanGroup 40,600 DN 300
SKNetworks 6,020 DN 50
Hyundai M&F INS 25,500 DN 350
TaihanElecWire 3,070 UP 10
Daesang 27,750 DN 250
ORION Holdings 17,050 DN 50
NEXENTIRE 10,600 UP 150
CHONGKUNDANG 137,000 DN 1,000
KCC 343,500 UP 5,000
SKBP 123,000 DN 2,000
AmoreG 64,000 DN 1,000
HyundaiMtr 239,500 0
Youngpoong 647,000 DN 3,000
HyundaiEng&Const 58,300 UP 300
CUCKOO HOMESYS 45,250 UP 50
SamsungF&MIns 220,500 UP 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,700 DN 400
Kogas 36,900 DN 150
Hanwha 31,750 UP 400
DB HiTek 62,400 UP 1,700
CJ 107,000 0
JWPHARMA 29,950 DN 200
LGInt 31,200 UP 600
DongkukStlMill 22,200 UP 100
SSANGYONGCNE 8,350 0
BukwangPharm 20,250 DN 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 73,000 UP 500
KAL 31,500 0
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,860 DN 30
LG Corp. 102,500 UP 500
Daewoong 46,750 UP 100
(MORE)
