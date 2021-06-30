KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
POSCO CHEMICAL 144,000 DN 1,000
BoryungPharm 23,600 DN 150
L&L 13,700 DN 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 66,000 UP 2,500
HYUNDAI STEEL 53,700 DN 400
Shinsegae 285,500 DN 2,000
SamyangFood 90,800 DN 500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,300 UP 100
CJ CheilJedang 461,000 UP 2,000
Nongshim 313,500 DN 3,500
TaekwangInd 1,166,000 DN 5,000
SGBC 97,000 UP 400
GCH Corp 34,100 UP 100
LotteChilsung 145,000 UP 1,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,750 0
POSCO 348,000 UP 1,000
DB INSURANCE 54,800 DN 600
SamsungElec 80,700 DN 300
NHIS 12,900 0
Hyosung 103,000 UP 500
DongwonInd 263,000 UP 2,000
SK Discovery 52,900 UP 300
LS 70,800 UP 700
GC Corp 328,500 DN 4,000
LOTTE 40,200 0
GS Retail 38,650 UP 950
Ottogi 544,000 UP 1,000
IlyangPharm 37,900 DN 1,300
F&F Holdings 37,650 DN 50
GS E&C 42,900 DN 200
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 698,000 UP 12,000
KPIC 238,000 DN 2,500
MERITZ SECU 4,735 UP 70
HtlShilla 97,000 DN 300
Hanmi Science 76,500 UP 200
SamsungElecMech 177,000 UP 500
Hanssem 102,500 DN 2,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,430 DN 80
SKC 158,500 0
LS ELECTRIC 55,900 UP 600
(MORE)
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
K-pop girl groups take center stage on S. Korean music charts
-
(News Focus) S. Korean music scene preps for post-COVID-19 with 1st mass outdoor gig
-
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
S. Korea to inject 50 bln won into animation industry
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
Strict mask rules could be readopted with rise in variant cases: PM
-
Top court confirms acquittal of man who refused enlistment for nonviolence beliefs
-
K-pop girl groups take center stage on S. Korean music charts
-
(4th LD) Court rules against Netflix in network usage fee dispute
-
N.K. leader says 'grave incident' has happened due to lapses in anti-epidemic efforts
-
(URGENT) N.K. leader says 'grave incident' has happened due to lapse in anti-epidemic efforts
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader says 'grave incident' has happened due to lapses in anti-epidemic efforts
-
Arrivals from 21 countries to be exempt from quarantine-free policy
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'