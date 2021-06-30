KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KorZinc 431,500 DN 5,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,710 DN 70
HyundaiMipoDock 87,400 DN 1,600
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 44,550 DN 1,300
IS DONGSEO 60,800 UP 1,300
S-Oil 102,500 0
LG Innotek 223,000 UP 500
OCI 117,500 DN 1,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 262,500 DN 7,000
HMM 43,900 UP 300
HYUNDAI WIA 101,500 UP 2,100
KumhoPetrochem 219,000 0
Mobis 292,000 UP 2,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 47,000 DN 350
S-1 81,900 UP 900
KSOE 134,000 DN 500
ZINUS 103,000 UP 500
Handsome 42,950 UP 50
Hanchem 245,500 UP 5,500
DWS 44,800 DN 600
ShinpoongPharm 86,000 DN 500
Asiana Airlines 17,200 0
KEPCO 24,850 0
SamsungSecu 44,950 DN 50
KG DONGBU STL 17,850 UP 100
SKTelecom 320,000 DN 3,500
SNT MOTIV 71,000 DN 1,000
Hanon Systems 16,550 DN 100
SK 282,500 UP 1,000
HyundaiElev 53,100 UP 300
COWAY 78,700 DN 900
SAMSUNG SDS 185,000 DN 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 32,900 DN 150
KUMHOTIRE 8,020 DN 140
SAMSUNG C&T 136,500 DN 500
PanOcean 8,540 UP 10
SAMSUNG CARD 34,300 DN 50
CheilWorldwide 25,150 UP 300
KT 31,800 DN 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL204000 UP1000
