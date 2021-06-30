KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE TOUR 20,150 DN 250
LG Uplus 15,350 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 79,800 DN 200
KT&G 84,400 UP 100
DHICO 23,850 DN 350
Doosanfc 50,000 DN 700
LG Display 24,500 UP 500
Kangwonland 26,900 DN 150
NAVER 417,500 UP 6,000
Kakao 163,000 UP 5,000
NCsoft 820,000 DN 2,000
LOTTE SHOPPING 115,500 0
IBK 10,500 0
DONGSUH 30,500 DN 200
SamsungEng 23,900 DN 50
DongwonF&B 228,000 UP 500
KEPCO KPS 42,850 DN 650
LGH&H 1,762,000 UP 5,000
LGCHEM 850,000 UP 11,000
KEPCO E&C 50,500 DN 800
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 90,400 DN 400
HYUNDAI ROTEM 24,250 DN 350
LGELECTRONICS 163,500 UP 2,500
Celltrion 268,500 UP 3,500
Huchems 23,300 UP 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 172,000 DN 4,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 87,400 DN 1,000
KIH 103,000 0
LOTTE Himart 35,800 DN 50
GS 46,250 DN 50
CJ CGV 30,500 UP 150
LIG Nex1 42,450 UP 100
KIWOOM 131,000 DN 1,500
DSINFRA 14,450 0
DWEC 7,950 DN 250
DSME 35,800 DN 200
Fila Holdings 58,200 DN 1,100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 209,000 UP 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 46,050 DN 450
HANWHA LIFE 3,755 DN 5
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
