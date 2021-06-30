KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
AMOREPACIFIC 252,000 DN 3,500
FOOSUNG 10,850 UP 100
SK Innovation 295,500 UP 13,000
POONGSAN 38,150 UP 100
KBFinancialGroup 55,800 DN 300
Hansae 24,450 UP 100
LG HAUSYS 98,300 UP 100
Youngone Corp 44,400 UP 50
CSWIND 77,500 UP 600
GKL 16,650 DN 50
KOLON IND 80,800 UP 2,600
HanmiPharm 334,500 UP 500
BNK Financial Group 7,730 DN 30
emart 160,000 DN 2,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY517 00 DN1700
KOLMAR KOREA 58,000 UP 200
HANJINKAL 66,000 DN 200
DoubleUGames 59,600 UP 200
CUCKOO 123,000 DN 3,000
COSMAX 131,000 UP 1,500
MANDO 66,500 UP 500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 841,000 DN 5,000
INNOCEAN 66,000 UP 900
Doosan Bobcat 48,000 UP 300
H.S.ENTERPRISE 17,650 UP 100
Netmarble 134,000 UP 500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S70800 DN100
ORION 118,500 0
HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,050 0
BGF Retail 179,500 DN 6,000
SKCHEM 260,000 DN 1,500
HDC-OP 31,500 UP 500
HYOSUNG TNC 900,000 UP 4,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 440,500 UP 14,500
SKBS 158,500 UP 500
WooriFinancialGroup 11,450 DN 150
HYBE 292,500 UP 3,500
SK ie technology 183,000 UP 10,000
DL E&C 142,000 UP 3,000
LX HOLDINGS 11,250 UP 50
