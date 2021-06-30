Seoul keeps 4-person cap on private gatherings
All News 16:17 June 30, 2021
SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul metropolitan government said Wednesday it is keeping a four-person cap on private gatherings amid a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in the city, just hours before the rule was set to be relaxed.
The decision was reached at an emergency virtual meeting between Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and the heads of all 25 local ward offices.
The city of Seoul registered 375 new cases Tuesday, its biggest daily increase this year, two days before it was set to raise the cap on private gatherings from four to six.
