S. Korean Bond Yields on Jun. 30, 2021
All News 16:32 June 30, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.955 0.958 -0.3
2-year TB 1.300 1.315 -1.5
3-year TB 1.448 1.459 -1.1
10-year TB 2.092 2.109 -1.7
2-year MSB 1.290 1.311 -2.1
3-year CB (AA-) 1.966 1.977 -1.1
91-day CD 0.680 0.680 0.0
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
K-pop girl groups take center stage on S. Korean music charts
-
(News Focus) S. Korean music scene preps for post-COVID-19 with 1st mass outdoor gig
-
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
S. Korea to inject 50 bln won into animation industry
Most Saved
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
Strict mask rules could be readopted with rise in variant cases: PM
-
Top court confirms acquittal of man who refused enlistment for nonviolence beliefs
-
K-pop girl groups take center stage on S. Korean music charts
-
(4th LD) Court rules against Netflix in network usage fee dispute
-
N.K. leader says 'grave incident' has happened due to lapses in anti-epidemic efforts
-
(URGENT) N.K. leader says 'grave incident' has happened due to lapse in anti-epidemic efforts
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader says 'grave incident' has happened due to lapses in anti-epidemic efforts
-
Arrivals from 21 countries to be exempt from quarantine-free policy
-
Metal type blocks, scientific relics from 15th-16th centuries discovered