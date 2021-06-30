Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
Seoul city reports this year's biggest jump in new coronavirus cases
SEOUL -- The city of Seoul on Wednesday reported this year's biggest daily increase in new coronavirus cases, one day before the nation loosens social distancing rules.
The metropolitan government said 375 new cases were registered Tuesday, up 170 from the previous day. The previous highest number of daily cases this year was 329, set on Jan. 3.
-----------------
(LEAD) Greater Seoul area to hold off on new social distancing scheme for 1 week
SEOUL -- The greater Seoul area will hold off on implementing the central government's eased social distancing scheme by one week amid a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in the region, officials said Wednesday, just hours before the new rules were set to take effect.
The local governments of Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and Incheon had initially planned to raise the cap on private gatherings from four to six people and allow restaurants and cafes to extend their opening hours by two hours until midnight, starting Thursday.
-----------------
Vaccinated visitors from overseas to be exempt from 14-day quarantine starting this week
SEOUL -- Vaccinated people visiting South Korea from overseas, except those from 21 high-risk nations, will be exempt from the mandatory two-week coronavirus quarantine starting this week, as officials are easing the entry restrictions to allow more family visits amid the prolonged pandemic.
Starting Thursday, visitors flying in from over 150 countries can skip the quarantine if they have a document issued by South Korean consulates in their country of residence proving that they have been fully inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines, officials said.
-----------------
With top 2 hopefuls on board this week, presidential race picks up pace
SEOUL -- The presidential race is picking up pace with one of the two front-runners declaring his bid and another set to follow suit this week, less than nine months before the election.
The launch of the top two contenders -- former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl and Gyeonggi Gov. Lee Jae-myung -- is expected to quicken the pace of other hopefuls who are testing the water for their potential bids.
-----------------
(5th LD) N.K. leader says 'crucial case' has happened due to lapses in anti-epidemic efforts
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said a "crucial case" has happened that could threaten the safety of his people and country in nationwide anti-epidemic efforts, state media reported Wednesday, spurring speculation that a coronavirus outbreak could have hit parts of the country.
Kim made the remarks as he presided over an extended politburo meeting of the ruling Workers' Party on Tuesday, accusing senior officials of neglecting their duties in carrying out measures needed to fight the global pandemic, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
-----------------
(LEAD) Probe under way into hacking attempts against aircraft manufacturer KAI
SEOUL -- Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI), South Korea's sole aircraft manufacturer, suffered hacking attempts, and many documents are believed to have been leaked, possibly including sensitive data on major projects, sources said Wednesday.
KAI's system appeared to have been hacked twice this year by unidentified entities, and "a large quantity of documents" seems to have been leaked, according to the sources.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks rebound on vaccine hopes
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks rebounded Wednesday after a two-day retreat, following a U.S. drugmaker's announcement that its vaccine turned out to be effective against COVID-19 variants. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 10 points, or 0.3 percent, to close at 3,296.68 points.
-----------------
(2nd LD) French league striker Hwang Ui-jo named to S. Korean men's Olympic football team
SEOUL -- French league striker Hwang Ui-jo will lead South Korea's attack in their bid for an Olympic men's football medal in Japan this summer.
Hwang was one of 18 players named to the South Korean men's Olympic team Wednesday. Head coach Kim Hak-bum unveiled two goalkeepers, six defenders, five midfielders and five forwards at a press conference in Seoul.
-----------------
(LEAD) (News Focus) Labor dispute brewing at Hyundai Motor amid EV transition
SEOUL -- Hyundai Motor Co. is moving toward electric vehicles to join the global automotive trend, but its workers at the leading automaker fret over the prospect of less assembly work and want job security in the changing business environment.
Hyundai Motor's labor union is girding for a battle after it failed to narrow differences with the management over the wage hike and working conditions despite 13 rounds of negotiations for this year's collective bargaining agreement.
