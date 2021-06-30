Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korea Shipbuilding, KDB again extend deadline for DSME deal

SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Wednesday that it has agreed with a state-run lender to extend a deal to buy Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) by three months.

KSOE signed the deal with the state-run Korea Development Bank (KDB), main creditor of DSME, in March 2019 to buy a 55.72 percent stake in the shipbuilder that had been mired in a severe cash shortage since 1999.

KSOE and KDB delayed the deal for the fourth time since March 2019.

This photo illustration shows the logos of Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. (L) and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (Yonhap)

KSOE has to get approval for the deal from six countries -- China, Singapore, Kazakhstan, Japan, the EU and South Korea -- to finalize it, but only three countries -- China, Kazakhstan and Singapore – have given the green light.

The approval by the EU has been considered crucial for the combination between KSOE and DSME.

The deal could create the world's biggest shipbuilder with a 21 percent market share.

#KSOE #DSME
