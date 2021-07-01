U.S. names new deputy chief of mission to S. Korea: source
WASHINGTON, June 30 (Yonhap) -- The United States has appointed a new deputy chief of mission to South Korea who will also serve as its acting ambassador, an informed source said Wednesday.
Christopher Del Corso, a career diplomat, has been named the new deputy chief of mission, and he arrived in South Korea earlier this month, according to the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
He will replace Robert Rapson, who has been serving as the acting chief of mission since the former U.S. ambassador to South Korea, Harry Harris, resigned when President Joe Biden took office on Jan. 20.
The Biden administration has yet to name a new ambassador to South Korea.
Corso served nearly four years in South Korea and also as acting deputy chief of the mission to Seoul in 2017.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
