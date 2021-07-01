U.S. aware of NK leader Kim's remarks on 'grave incident' in anti-pandemic steps: State Dept.
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, June 30 (Yonhap) -- The United States is aware of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's remarks about a serious incident with regard to the North's fight against the new coronavirus, a State Department spokesperson said Wednesday.
Jalina Porter, principal deputy spokesperson for the department, however, offered no immediate U.S. plans to provide humanitarian assistance, including COVID-19 vaccine, to the impoverished North.
"We are certainly aware of the report -- what Kim Jong-un has said -- but we don't have any comments from here," she said in a telephonic press briefing.
Kim said on Wednesday (Seoul time) that officials in charge have caused a "grave incident that poses a huge crisis to the safety of the nation and its people" by neglecting important decisions made by the ruling Workers' Party in its antivirus fight.
The details or nature of the incident were not immediately known.
Porter offered no direct response when asked if the U.S. has any plans to help Pyongyang.
"Just to reiterate, the Biden ministration has taken a strong leader's position on being the leader with perfecting diplomacy, and we will continue to do so from here on out," she said.
The U.S. has pledged to provide up to 500 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to countries in need by the end of next year, in addition to the 80 million doses it plans to send overseas by the end of this month.
While a large portion of the U.S. doses are set to be distributed among countries through a global vaccine project, known as the COVAX, North Korea reportedly is not on the list that will get direct support from the United States, at least for the initial 80 million doses.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
K-pop girl groups take center stage on S. Korean music charts
-
(News Focus) S. Korean music scene preps for post-COVID-19 with 1st mass outdoor gig
-
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
S. Korea to inject 50 bln won into animation industry
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
Strict mask rules could be readopted with rise in variant cases: PM
-
Top court confirms acquittal of man who refused enlistment for nonviolence beliefs
-
K-pop girl groups take center stage on S. Korean music charts
-
(4th LD) Court rules against Netflix in network usage fee dispute
-
N.K. leader says 'grave incident' has happened due to lapses in anti-epidemic efforts
-
(URGENT) N.K. leader says 'grave incident' has happened due to lapse in anti-epidemic efforts
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader says 'grave incident' has happened due to lapses in anti-epidemic efforts
-
U.S. respects S. Korea's decision to bow out of multinational military drill: Pentagon
-
Vaccinated visitors from overseas to be exempt from 14-day quarantine starting this week