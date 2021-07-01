Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 1.
Korean-language dailies
-- Greater Seoul area to hold off on new social distancing scheme amid virus surge (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Planned easing of distancing rule for greater Seoul area put off for another week (Kookmin Daily)
-- Virus cases in greater Seoul area spike, distancing scheme extended for another week (Donga Ilbo)
-- Former industry minister, two others indicted for alleged abuse of power in reactor shutdown decision (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Competition heats up among DP presidential hopefuls as 9 candidates sign up for primary (Segye Times)
-- Ex-industry minister, two others indicted over alleged abuse of power in reactor shutdown decision (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Distancing rules for greater Seoul area extended for another week (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Greater Seoul area under alert for delta variant; new distancing scheme put off for another week (Hankyoreh)
-- Virus cases surge, planned easing of distancing rules held off (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't pushing for 40 pct carbon emission cut by 2030, over 1.5 times more than initial target submitted to the U.N., document shows (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Hyundai Motor union verging on first strike in 3 years as wage negotiations faltered (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Greater Seoul can't relax distancing measures just yet (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Eased distancing delayed in Seoul as daily case count hits 2-month high (Korea Herald)
-- Fears growing over virus resurgence as new cases spike (Korea Times)
(END)
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
K-pop girl groups take center stage on S. Korean music charts
-
(News Focus) S. Korean music scene preps for post-COVID-19 with 1st mass outdoor gig
-
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
S. Korea to inject 50 bln won into animation industry
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
Strict mask rules could be readopted with rise in variant cases: PM
-
Top court confirms acquittal of man who refused enlistment for nonviolence beliefs
-
K-pop girl groups take center stage on S. Korean music charts
-
(4th LD) Court rules against Netflix in network usage fee dispute
-
N.K. leader says 'grave incident' has happened due to lapses in anti-epidemic efforts
-
(URGENT) N.K. leader says 'grave incident' has happened due to lapse in anti-epidemic efforts
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader says 'grave incident' has happened due to lapses in anti-epidemic efforts
-
Vaccinated visitors from overseas to be exempt from 14-day quarantine starting this week
-
(3rd LD) Greater Seoul area to hold off on new social distancing scheme for 1 week