(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on July 1)

The government will provide young people from households with assets worth less than 400 million won ($353,000) with a monthly allowance of 500,000 won for six months to help them look for jobs. Young people who rent their homes will be able to take out interest-free loans of up to 200,000 won per month toward their monthly rent. People aged 19-34 will be given 100,000 won every month if they save the same amount of money in a bank account.