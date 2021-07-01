(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 1)

But the Soviets' belated participation in the Pacific War and advance into the northern half of the peninsula are far from the liberation of our country. The Soviet Union did not hide its intention to set up a Communist puppet regime in the north and transform it into a satellite state as proven in its declassified documents. Under the auspices of Joseph Stalin, secretary-general of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, North Korean leader Kim Il Sung invaded the southern region on June 25, 1950. North Korea called it a "war to liberate our fatherland." The HKI chairman must clarify what he meant by "liberation."