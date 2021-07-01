Gyeonggi Gov. Lee Jae-myung launches presidential bid, vowing to reduce inequality
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- Gyeonggi Gov. Lee Jae-myung officially launched his high-profile presidential campaign Thursday, pledging to alleviate inequality between the powerful and the weak.
The front-runner by a wide margin among the nine contenders of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), Lee announced his bid to run in the March 9 presidential election through a prerecorded video, released on YouTube and other online platforms, in consideration of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"Through the politics of moderating the privilege and foul play-driven desires of the powerful and embracing the lives of the weak, (the country) must move toward a world of unity where everybody prospers together," Lee said.
"Society has its future only when people or regions don't get to suffer a loss for abiding by the rules, the opportunities are fair, and a reasonable reward is given as the result of fair competition."
Lee pinpointed growing inequality and social polarization in the nation, saying they hold back economic growth and quicken economic depression.
He pledged to implement a comprehensive economic revitalization plan to transform the economy into a future-oriented structure and reaffirmed his signature policy to adopt universal basic income.
"By introducing basic income ... (I will) build a society where anyone can enjoy the minimum economic prosperity and pursue jobs they want," Lee said.
"I only make promises that I will deliver, and I definitely kept the promises that I made," Lee noted.
The governor of Gyeonggi, home to more than 13 million people, has long maintained his solid lead over eight other presidential runners for the DP.
According to a recent survey released by Realmeter last Thursday, Lee was the second most favored pick for president with 22.8 percent of support, following the front-runner, ex-Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl who had 32.3 percent.
Lee was well ahead of DP's another leading contender, ex-Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon, who came in third with 8.4 percent of support.
The governor, however, faces a daunting task of winning the backing from the DP's mainstream for his bid to win the party nomination for presidency.
Running against Moon Jae-in in the DP's presidential primary for the 2017 presidential election, Lee made an enemy of DP members backing Moon, who went on to win the party primary and eventually the presidential election.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
K-pop girl groups take center stage on S. Korean music charts
-
(News Focus) S. Korean music scene preps for post-COVID-19 with 1st mass outdoor gig
-
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
S. Korea to inject 50 bln won into animation industry
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
Strict mask rules could be readopted with rise in variant cases: PM
-
Top court confirms acquittal of man who refused enlistment for nonviolence beliefs
-
K-pop girl groups take center stage on S. Korean music charts
-
(4th LD) Court rules against Netflix in network usage fee dispute
-
N.K. leader says 'grave incident' has happened due to lapses in anti-epidemic efforts
-
(URGENT) N.K. leader says 'grave incident' has happened due to lapse in anti-epidemic efforts
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader says 'grave incident' has happened due to lapses in anti-epidemic efforts
-
Vaccinated visitors from overseas to be exempt from 14-day quarantine starting this week
-
(3rd LD) Greater Seoul area to hold off on new social distancing scheme for 1 week